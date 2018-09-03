KL Rahul Tweets Minutes After India's Fourth Test Defeat, Gets Trolled

KL Rahul looked in some kind of hurry to update his social media account minutes after India lost to England in the fourth Test on Sunday. Soon after England took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series, top-order batsman KL Rahul took to Twitter to wish Ishant Sharma on his 30th birthday. "To the most Genuine, Humble and a Lovely human being. The best kind of Senior you can get in a team, A Very Happy Birthday. Many more son.@ImIshant," KL Rahul tweeted. The tweet naturally did not go well with the fans, who criticised Rahul for his dismal performance.

"Sharam bhi nahi aa rha hai haarne k baad tweet kar rha..sirf virat bharoshe hai team," one of the fan replied on his tweet.

"Bilkul shi bat h bro.. isko itna accha player manta tha.. pr ye ab bs modeling he kr skta h.. batting nhi iske bs ki bat," another fan said.

Few other tweets which criticised KL Rahul included, "Hadik pndya ki copy hai sharam karo," Anurudh Singh said.

"Isse to achha Ashwin h jo Kam se Kam double digit me to score kerta h wo sarm karo rahul," Saddam Aryan said.

KL Rahul was dismissed for 19 runs and a duck in the first and second innings respectively against England. His previous scores in the ongoing Test series include the scores of 4, 13, 8, 10, 23 and 36.

Rahul has figured in 28 Tests for India. He averages 36.11 in the longest format of the game with the highest score of 199 runs.