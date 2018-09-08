 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: KL Rahul Achieves Rare Feat In The Oval Test, Equals Rahul Dravid's Record

Updated: 08 September 2018 21:22 IST

KL Rahul equalled Rahul Dravid's record for most catches by an Indian in a Test series.

India vs England: KL Rahul Achieves Rare Feat In The Oval Test, Equals Rahul Dravid
KL Rahul took a fantastic catch at mid-on to dismiss Stuart Broad. © Twitter

KL Rahul took a magnificent catch at mid-on during the second day of the fifth Test against England to become the first-ever cricketer to take 13 catches in a Test series in England. KL Rahul achieved this feat on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval. Stuart Broad, who was batting alongside Buttler, tried to hoick Ravindra Jadeja over the mid-on for a boundary shortly after lunch. However, Broad miscued his shot and KL Rahul showed great athleticism to cover quite a ground as he ran backward and stretched full body to complete the catch. South Africa's John Ikin previously held the record of 12 catches.

Not only did KL Rahul become the first-ever cricketer to take 13 catches in a Test series in England but he also equalled Rahul Dravid's record for most catches by an Indian in a Test series.

Rahul Dravid had taken 13 catches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2004/2005 in four matches, while KL Rahul has 13 catches to his name in five matches.

Australia's JM Gregory leads the list of most catches in a series with 15 catches. He registered the record during 1920/21 Ashes series.

Greg Chappell stands second in the list with 14 catches.

KL Rahul, during the Trent Bridge Test, registered another record by taking seven catches in an innings - the most by any non-wicketkeeper in a Test in England.

Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India on Day 2 of the fifth Test as England were bundled out for 332 in the post-lunch session. While Jadeja picked up four wickets, Ishant and Bumrah returned with three wickets apiece.

Apart from Alastair Cook (71) on Day 1, Jos Buttler scored a patient 89 to help his team post a challenging first innings total.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Lokesh Rahul Rahul Dravid Cricket England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 5th Test
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • KL Rahul registered two catching records at The Oval Test
  • KL Rahul took a fantastic catch at mid-on to dismiss Stuart Broad
  • KL Rahul became 1st player to take 13 catches in Test series in England
Related Articles
KL Rahul Visits Arsenal
KL Rahul Visits Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Showcases His Football Skills. Watch
KL Rahul Tweets Minutes After India
KL Rahul Tweets Minutes After India's Fourth Test Defeat, Gets Trolled
India vs England Highlights, 4th Test Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara Puts India In Control On Day 2 vs England
India vs England Highlights, 4th Test Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara Puts India In Control On Day 2 vs England
India vs England Highlights, 4th Test Day 1: India 19/0, Trail England By 227 Runs At Stumps
India vs England Highlights, 4th Test Day 1: India 19/0, Trail England By 227 Runs At Stumps
KL Rahul Meets N
KL Rahul Meets N'Golo Kante, Makes Him Unhappy For This Reason
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.