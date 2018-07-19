 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Joe Root Regrets 'Bat-Drop' Celebration, Says 'Most Embarrassing Thing I've Done'

Updated: 19 July 2018 17:52 IST

Joe Root recovered from a poor start against India to score back-to-back centuries in the last two ODIs.

Root celebrated his 13th ton by dropping his bat to the ground in 'mic-drop' fashion. © Twitter

England thrashed India by 8 wickets to clinch the 3-match One-day International (ODI) series on Tuesday. Test skipper Joe Root spearheaded England's victory with his unbeaten knock of 100 off 120 balls as his team chased down the target of 256 with 33 balls remaining. However, along with the praise for his special knock, Joe Root also drew flak for his 'bat-drop' celebration during the third ODI. Regretting his actions, Root revealed that along with the fans, his team-mates too had criticised his on-field actions. "It was something that I immediately regretted. I've not heard the end of it, it was literally the most embarrassing thing I've done on a cricket field. I don't think it will be the last I hear of it from the group -- they've been hammering me." Joe Root was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

The 27-year-old Root had a terrible start against India managing 0, 9 and 3 in the two T20Is and the first ODI. Post the initial setback, Root turned things around for himself and his team scoring an unbeaten 113 at Lord's in the second ODI. The knock was followed by 100 not out during the third ODI helping his side clinch series 2-1. It was during the third ODI when Root dropped his bat after scoring his 13th ODI ton.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Root twice in three matches, with the Englishman struggling to pick the bowler. But Root figured out the chinaman during the Lord's ODI and looked comfortable against him in the successive match as well.

"I looked at the three balls I faced and got out to - one thing that's very easy to do is over-analyse things, over-think things," said Root. "I felt like I was picking him (Yadav) fine and when you look at it for what it actually was, both games my movements weren't quick enough and I wasn't getting close enough to the ball, either going forward or back," Root said on problems he faced against Yadav.

Topics : Cricket England vs India, 2018 India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 3rd ODI Joe Root Kuldeep Yadav
