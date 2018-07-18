 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Joe Root Hits Back At Critics With His 'Bat Drop' Celebration

Updated: 18 July 2018 17:06 IST

Joe Root scored his second century of the series as England won at a canter.

The home side barely broke a sweat in chasing down the Indian total of 256/8. © Twitter

Joe Root hit a classy century as England thrashed India by eight wickets to win the third One-Day International (ODI) in Headingley and seal the three-match series 2-1. Root celebrated his unbeaten knock of 100 off 120 balls by dropping his bat to the ground in true 'mic drop' fashion. The hosts needed just one run to win the match and the Test skipper required four runs to bring up his century, so he opted for the latter and celebrated appropriately. The bat drop caused a stir for cricket fans around the world, and they reacted to Root's funny gesture.

Having lost the first of the three matches to the touring party, the number one ODI team rediscovered their form in the following two contests, and Tuesday's loss in Yorkshire was painstakingly one-sided for the thousands of Indian fans.

"We were never on the mark as far as runs were concerned," admitted India captain Virat Kohli at the post-match conference. "England were clinical with the bat, ball and in the field throughout. They deserved to win. We were not good enough... They suffocated us through the middle overs really well. The two spinners bowled well in partnership."

The home side barely broke a sweat in chasing down the Indian total of 256/8 as they reached the target with 33 balls and eight wickets to spare.

India and England will now play a five-match Test series that begins on August 1 in Birmingham.

Rishabh Pant has received a maiden call-up to the India Test squad with Dinesh Karthik featuring as the first-choice wicket-keeper in the 18-man line-up for the first three Tests.

Kohli returns to captain the India Test team after missing the one-off against Afghanistan in June due to a neck injury while Wriddhiman Saha continues to miss out owing to a thumb injury sustained during the Indian Premier League.

Topics : England Cricket Team India Cricket Team Joe Root England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 3rd ODI
