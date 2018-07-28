Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant Enjoy Back Seat Ride On Team Bus

Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant were amidst the India team cricketers spotted on their way to Birmingham for the first of five-match Test series against England that is slated to get underway from August 1. The trio set out to the destination after playing a three-day warm-up match against Essex, which concluded in a draw. Bumrah took to Instagram to post a picture, which was clicked inside the Indian team bus, along with fellow teammates Dhawan and Pant, who were all smiles in the photograph. Bumrah, the death-over specialist, who did not participate in the practice match captioned the image as, "Nothing but good times ahead.?? #onourwaytoBirmingham."

Dhawan looked out of touch in the practice match against Essex. He scored two consecutive ducks, one of which came in the first-ball while the other took three deliveries.

Promising young batsman Pant, on the other hand, scored an unbeaten quick-fire 34 runs from 26 balls which is likely to cement his place in the middle order for India in the first Test. His innings was laced with six boundaries.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Rahul, was among the runs in the first innings alongside skipper Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay and Hardik Pandya.

It remains to be seen whether the team management sticks to the left-right combination of Dhawan and Vijay or brings in Rahul at the top.

Pujara is also not a certain starter and if he is overlooked, Rahul can also bat at his number three position.