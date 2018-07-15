India vs England: James Vince Called Into England Squad For ODI Finale

In a bid to allow all-rounder Dawid Malan to play for the Lions, England's A side, in their four-day match against India A in Worcester starting on Monday, hosts England have called up Hampshire captain James Vince in the squad for the third and deciding One-Day International (ODI) against India at Headingley on Tuesday the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Sunday. Malan, however did not feature in the three-match ODI series, thus far which is locked at 1-1. In addition, 2019 World Cup hosts England have also released Surrey paceman Sam Curran from their ODI squad to play for the Lions.

Vince, 27, has played 13 Tests an five one-day internationals but has yet to nail down a place in the England side despite impressing at county level.

England, the world's top-ranked ODI team, levelled their three-match 50-over series against India with an 86-run win at Lord's on Saturday that featured a century from star batsman Joe Root.

The Lions match comes ahead of England's five-Test series against India starting at Edgbaston on August 1.

Alastair Cook, England's all-time leading Test run-scorer but no longer a white-ball international cricketer, has been included in the Lions side as has seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Surrey opener Rory Burns will captain the team at New Road.

(With AFP inputs)