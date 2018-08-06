 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

"Knocked A Tooth Out?": James Anderson's Golf Outing With Stuart Broad Ends In Disaster. Watch Video

Updated: 06 August 2018 10:22 IST

James Anderson gave teammate Stuart Broad something to laugh about while playing golf at the Stoke Park course in Buckinghamshire.

"Knocked A Tooth Out?": James Anderson
James Anderson suffered a mishap while playing golf with teammate Stuart Broad. © Twitter

James Anderson is regarded as one of the best exponents of swing bowling in world cricket, however, the English pacer's golf swing left a lot to be desired. After England's win over India in the first Test at Edgbaston, Anderson along with teammate Stuart Broad was spotted enjoying a round of golf on their off-day. But things didn't go as planned for Anderson after the pacer struck the ball off of a tree and onto his face, much to the amusement of Broad -- who posted a video of the incident, packed with a series "crying laughter" emojis.

According to reports in the British media, the England duo were playing golf at the swish 27-hole Stoke Park golf course in Buckinghamshire.

Luckily for Anderson, the painful incident didn't lead to a serious injury with Broad confirming the news.

Fans on Twitter had quite a laugh at Anderson's expense with a few even fearing for the England pacer's well being.

The England team are currently enjoying some downtime following their win over India.

Anderson took four wickets over the two innings as the hosts registered a thrilling 31-run win over India in the first match of the five-Test series.

England take on India in the second Test at Lord's starting August 9 but the hosts will be without Edgbaston hero Ben Stokes, who faces a court hearing this coming week in Bristol.

Meanwhile, left-hander Dawid Malan has been dropped from the England team for the Lord's Test with Ollie Pope included. All-rounder Chris Woakes has been named as Stokes' replacement.

Topics : England Cricket Team India Cricket Team James Anderson Stuart Broad England vs India, 2018 Cricket
