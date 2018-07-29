 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India Have The Potential To Become One Of The Best Travelling Teams, Says Ravi Shastri

Updated: 29 July 2018 19:20 IST

Ravi Shastri said that India have to play a fearless brand of cricket in order to win the series.

India Have The Potential To Become One Of The Best Travelling Teams, Says Ravi Shastri
India will begin their five-match Test series against England on August 1. © AFP

India coach Ravi Shastri, ahead of the first of the five-match Test series against England, said that India have the potential to be of the best travelling teams. Reiterating his point, Shastri said that the team showed good signs in South Africa and they will want to carry the form forward. However, Shastri said that the real challenge lies in performing consistently in red-ball cricket. "We have done exceptionally well in white-ball cricket. We showed some very good signs in South Africa as far as the red ball is concerned. We want to carry that forward," Shastri was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"The challenge for us is to be consistent in the red-ball format overseas. We believe we have the potential to be one of the best travelling teams. At the moment, there is no side in the world that travels properly. We know our scorelines in England before this tour: 4-0 [2011], 3-1 [2014]. We want to do much better than that," Shastri further added.

Commenting on what makes the current team equal contenders in the Test series, Shastri said, "We have a bowling attack that can take 20 wickets. We are not bothered by what conditions we play in. We have the variety but we need to execute our plans in the best possible manner. And bat well, which is important. Our batting let us down in South Africa."

However, Shastri mentioned that India have to play a fearless brand of cricket in order to win the series.

"We are aggressive. We play to win. Even in this series, we are playing to win. We are not here to draw games or fill in the numbers. We play every game to win and take the game forward. And if in trying to win we lose a game, tough luck. As long as we win more than we lose, we are happy," Shastri concluded.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shastri said India have to play fearless brand of cricket vs England
  • As long as we win more than we lose, we are happy, Shastri said
  • India begin their five-match Test series against England on August 1
Related Articles
India vs England: Virat Kohli Will Be Hard To Stop Once He Gets His Confidence, Says Mike Hussey
India vs England: Virat Kohli Will Be Hard To Stop Once He Gets His Confidence, Says Mike Hussey
India Have The Potential To Become One Of The Best Travelling Teams, Says Ravi Shastri
India Have The Potential To Become One Of The Best Travelling Teams, Says Ravi Shastri
Watch: James Anderson, Alastair Cook Nail
Watch: James Anderson, Alastair Cook Nail 'Brutal' Yo-Yo Test
Sourav Ganguly Picks His Openers For India
Sourav Ganguly Picks His Openers For India's First Test Against England
Virat Kohli Is A Different Batsman From Last England Tour, Says Former India Captain
Virat Kohli Is A Different Batsman From Last England Tour, Says Former India Captain
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.