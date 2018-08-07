 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: If Somebody Is Good, Age Shouldn't Be A Criterion For His Selection, Says Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: 07 August 2018 18:22 IST

England fielded 20-year-old Sam Curran in the first Test against India at Edgbaston and he did not disappoint.

Sachin Tendulkar said age shouldn't be the criteria for anyone's selection if is good. © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday said that age shouldn't be the criteria for anyone's selection because if a player is good, he should play for the country. England fielded 20-year-old Sam Curran in the first Test against India at Edgbaston and he produced a brilliant performance. The hosts, once again, are ready to give another 20-year-old, Ollie Pope, a chance as he was named in the 13-man squad for the second Test against India at Lord's, beginning August 9. Sam Curran finished that match with figures of 5/92 and 87 runs under his belt.

When asked about selecting young players, Sachin Tendulkar, in a video interview with ESPNcricinfo, said, "If somebody is good, he should play for the country. It is as simple as that. Age shouldn't be the criteria."

Commenting on how being young makes a player fierce, Tendulkar said, "When I played my first game, I was only 16. In a way, it only helped. I didn't know what it was like to face Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan and Abdul Qadir. Possibly, the best bowling attack at the stage in the world.

"You only see one side of the coin. With experience and maturity, you start seeing the other side as well to balance things out," he said.

Tendulkar had a piece of advice for the young English players.

"That is the age when you don't see anything and just want to do well. Enjoy the game, above all you know. Because there are gonna be tough moments but that is what you practice for," the right-handed batsman remarked.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Sam Curran England vs India, 2018 Cricket Sachin Tendulkar
Highlights
  • England fielded 20-year-old Sam Curran in the first Test against India
  • England named young Ollie Pope in their 13-man squad for 2nd Test
  • Sachin Tendulkar said young players should enjoy the game
