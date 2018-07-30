India vs England: ICC Congratulates England As They Prepare For Their 1000th Test Match

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday congratulated the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for their 1000th Test match against India that begins on August 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar, congratulating the England team, said, "On behalf of the cricket family, I want to congratulate England on their 1000th men's Test match , the first country to reach this milestone. I wish England all the best in this historic match and may it continue to produce players and performances that inspire the following of Test cricket, the oldest and most demanding format of the game."

Out of the 999 men's Tests England have played till date since their Test debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 1877, they have won 357 Tests, lost 297 Test and 345 Tests ended in a draw.

At Edgbaston alone, the venue of the 1000th Test, England have played 50 Tests to date since their first Test in May 1902 against Australia, winning 27, losing eight with 15 ending in draws.

Jeff Crowe, former New Zealand captain and member of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, on behalf of the ICC, will present a silver plaque to ECB Chairman Colin Graves before the start of the Test.

As far as the Test rivalry between England and India is concerned, England have won 43 Tests, lost 25 Tests out of the 177 Tests they have played against India since their first encounter in June 1932.

Edgbaston has hosted six Tests between the two sides, with England leading 5-0 on a head-to-head.

After the conclusion of the first Test at Edgbaston, the second Test will be played at the Lord's cricket ground, beginning August 9.