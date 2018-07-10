 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: How India Can Regain Top Spot In ICC ODI Rankings

Updated: 10 July 2018 18:22 IST

India will have to whitewash England 3-0 to clinch the top ODI spot.

India will set their eye to clinch the top spot in the ICC One-Day International rankings. © AFP

After a 2-1 victory in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series, India will set their eye to clinch the top spot in the ICC One-Day International (ODI) rankings in the three-match series slated to get underway from July 12 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The equation will not be easy for India as they would have to whitewash England 3-0 in the series to climb on top of the ODI charts. England currently top the chart -- a notch above India, with 6,053 points and 126 rating from 48 matches. India have 5,492 points and 122 rating from 45 outings.

England, bolstered by their previous ODI series whitewash on Australia, will be keen on carrying the winning momentum against India into the forthcoming 50-over series. England had blasted a world record total of 481/6 in the third ODI against India.

England skipper Eoin Morgan, who had admitted post the last T20I against India that his said his side was 20-30 runs short and blamed the death-overs' batting collapse for the score, will hope that his side will put up a better show in the forthcoming ODI series.

"We were probably 20-30 runs short. 225 or 235 would have been more of a difficult chase (on the Bristol ground). India never really got away from us, but we struggled to take wickets," said Morgan.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 Cricket
