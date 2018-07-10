 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

"This Team Knows Only Two Things", Hardik Pandya On India's Winning Run

Updated: 10 July 2018 10:00 IST

India kicked off their England tour on a high, winning the three-match Twenty20 International series 2-1.

"This Team Knows Only Two Things", Hardik Pandya On India
Hardik Pandya claimed 4 for 38 and then hit an unbeaten 33 off just 14 balls. © AFP

India kicked off their England tour on a high, winning the three-match Twenty20 International series 2-1. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya credited Rohit Sharma for the team's comprehensive win in the series-clinching third T20I, saying it was a special innings from the stylish right-hander. After the series victory, Pandya took to Twitter and posted: "This team knows only two things: 1. Win, 2. Learn. So proud #ENGvIND".

Rohit notched up his third T20I century as India chased down a 199-run target with seven wickets in hand.

"Rohit played amazingly well. He was outstanding and played a fantastic hand. He won the game single-handedly for us. We expect that from him. I haven't seen anyone hit the ball as hard as Rohit," Pandya said at the post-match press conference.

"Not having two good games and then coming back to play such an innings, that is special. It shows the confidence players have in this team, in themselves. It all comes down to the support staff. They have been great," he added.

Rohit scored 32 and 5 in his first two outings in the T20I series. But he got back his mojo in the third T20I and smashed an unbeaten 100 off just 56 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and five sixes to steer India home.

Pandya too played a major role with both bat and ball.

He first returned figures of 4 for 38 and then came ahead of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina to hit an unbeaten 33 off just 14 balls.

After the three T20Is, India are scheduled to play three ODIs and five-Test series against the hosts.

Highlights
  • India kicked off their England tour on a high
  • India clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1
  • Pandya claimed 4 for 38 and then scored an unbeaten 33 off just 14 balls
