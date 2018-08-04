 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: 'Gareth Southgate' Joins Barmy Army At Edgbaston

Updated: 04 August 2018 20:48 IST

To honour the coach, who led England to their best World Cup performance since 1990, a London Undergroud station was named 'Gareth Southgate' for 48 hours.

India vs England:
Southgate became a national hero after he led England to the semi-final of FIFA World Cup. © Twitter

England football manager Gareth Southgate stole the nation's hearts with the Three Lions' performance at the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia. On Saturday morning, a waistcoated Southgate was spotted in Edgbaston stands cheering for the home team. It is a well-known fact that Birmingham crowd loves to dress up when they step out to watch cricket. The Southgate lookalike, who was also present during the recently concluded football extravaganza, led the celebrations of the English fan group 'Barmy Army' as Joe Root's unit beat India by 31 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Southgate became a national hero after he led the Three Lions to the semi-final of the quadrennial showpiece event. According to several media reports, he will be offered a new contract with a significant pay rise to continue as England manager. 

Moreover, Southgate has also been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Coach of 2018 along with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

To honour the coach, who led England to their best World Cup performance since 1990, a London Undergroud station was named 'Gareth Southgate' for 48 hours. 

As far as cricket is concerned, Ben Stokes took three wickets on Saturday, including the prized scalp of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, to help England win the Edgbaston thriller by 31 runs.

India were 141/6, needing 53 more runs to win, when paceman Stokes had Kohli LBW for 51 with just his third ball of the day.

All-rounder Sam Curran was named Man-of-the-Match after starring with both bat and ball in England's 1,000th Test.

The second Test of the series will be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground starting August 9.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 1st Test
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • On Saturday morning, a waistcoated Southgate was spotted at Edgbaston
  • Joe Root's unit beat India by 31 runs in the 1st Test to take a 1-0 lead
  • The 2nd Test will be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground
Related Articles
India vs England:
India vs England: 'Gareth Southgate' Joins Barmy Army At Edgbaston
1st Test: Virat Kohli Heroics In Vain As England Beat India By 31 Runs
1st Test: Virat Kohli Heroics In Vain As England Beat India By 31 Runs
India vs England Highlights, 1st Test Day 4: England Beat India By 31 Runs To Take 1-0 Lead in 5-Match Series
India vs England Highlights, 1st Test Day 4: England Beat India By 31 Runs To Take 1-0 Lead in 5-Match Series
Ishant Sharma Rubbishes
Ishant Sharma Rubbishes 'Defensive Bowler' Tag After Sterling Show On Day 3
Virat Kohli "A Global Superstar, Will Break All Records", Says Australia Great
Virat Kohli "A Global Superstar, Will Break All Records", Says Australia Great
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.