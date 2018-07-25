England Set To Play 1000th Test Match, Stuart Broad Picks His Best

The opening Test of the five-match series against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham marks the 1000th Test for England. They are set to become the first team in history to play 1000 Test matches. Ahead of the historic match, England fast bowler Stuart Broad picked the Edgbaston Ashes Test of 2005 as favourite. England beat Australia by two runs in that match. Broad also mentioned the Trent Bridge Test of 2015 as his second favourite when he claimed an astonishing figures of 8 for 15 to help England crush Australia by an innings and 78 runs.