 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

England Pacer James Anderson Fined For Showing Dissent

Updated: 09 September 2018 14:06 IST

James Anderson snatched his cap and jumper from umpire Kumar Dharmasena and spoke to him in an "aggressive manner" following an unsuccessful LBW review against Virat Kohli.

England Pacer James Anderson Fined For Showing Dissent
James Anderson has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee. © Reuters

England fast bowler James Anderson has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval in London. "Anderson was found to have breached Article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match," according to www.icc-cricket.com.

The incident happened in the 29th over of India's innings on Day 2, when Anderson snatched his cap and jumper from on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Anderson, who is England's highest wicket-taker in Tests, also spoke to Dharmasena in an "aggressive manner" following an unsuccessful LBW review against India captain Virat Kohli.

The 36-year-old pacer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the fast bowler, for whom it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Dharmasena and Joel Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford, all from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, and fourth umpire Tim Robinson.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Kumar Dharmasena England vs India, 2018 James Anderson Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • James Anderson has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee
  • Anderson was found to have breached Article 2.1.5 of ICC Code of Conduct
  • Anderson is England's highest wicket-taker in Tests
Related Articles
India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja Key As India Look To Limit Damage
India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja Key As India Look To Limit Damage
India vs England: Virat Kohli Aims To Win, Says "Numbers Are Inconsequential"
India vs England: Virat Kohli Aims To Win, Says "Numbers Are Inconsequential"
India vs England 2018: Kevin Pietersen Dubs Virat Kohli "Best In This Era", Makes A Special Request
India vs England 2018: Kevin Pietersen Dubs Virat Kohli "Best In This Era", Makes A Special Request
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 2: Pacers Put England Ahead As India End Day 2 On 174/6
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 2: Pacers Put England Ahead As India End Day 2 On 174/6
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong All-Rounder Tanwir Afzal Picks India As Favourites Over Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong All-Rounder Tanwir Afzal Picks India As Favourites Over Pakistan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.