 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Dilip Vengsarkar Bats For Rishabh Pant's Inclusion At Trent Bridge

Updated: 16 August 2018 16:50 IST

Dinesh Karthik who replaced the injured Wriddhiman Saha in the team has scores of 0, 20, 1 and 0 in four innings of the first two Tests.

India vs England: Dilip Vengsarkar Bats For Rishabh Pant
The third Test between India and England commences from August 18. © Reuters

India suffered a humiliating defeat against England in the second Test at Lord's. Post the batting surrender, the team faced wrath of the fans including the former cricket legends. With the third match of the series scheduled to begin from Saturday, former India captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has batted for the inclusion of the youngster Rishabh Pant in the playing XI for the Trent Bridge Test. "Rishabh Pant should get in. Apart from Kohli, nobody has shown that they could score runs here. Whether it's English or Australian conditions, you have to adapt quickly. You have to apply yourself and get runs," Vengsarkar was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

With the regular wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha out of the series due to injury, Dinesh Karthik replaced the 33-year-old. But Karthik too, along with the other batsmen failed to impress during the first two Tests scoring 0, 20, 1 and 0 in the four innings.

Pant, who was with the India A team on the tour of England had accumulated 394 runs which included 5 half-centuries and a highest score of 67 not out.

Earlier, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly had also backed the inclusion of Pant for the third Test.

India currently trail 0-2 in the 5-match Test series against England. The third Test between both teams commences from August 18 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Comments
Topics : Cricket India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant Dinesh Karthik England vs India, 2018 Trent Bridge, Nottingham England vs India, 3rd Test
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India currently trail 0-2 in the 5-match Test series against England.
  • India lost the first Test in Birmingham by 31-runs.
  • England defeated India by an innings an 159 runs in the second Test.
Related Articles
India vs England: Dilip Vengsarkar Bats For Rishabh Pant
India vs England: Dilip Vengsarkar Bats For Rishabh Pant's Inclusion At Trent Bridge
Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant Enjoy Back Seat Ride On Team Bus
Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant Enjoy Back Seat Ride On Team Bus
'Hand And Head Coordination': MS Dhoni's Formula For Rishabh Pant's Success
India vs England: Rishabh Pant Was Prolific During India A Tour Of England, Says Rahul Dravid
India vs England: Rishabh Pant Was Prolific During India A Tour Of England, Says Rahul Dravid
India A Side Thrashed By England Lions
India A Side Thrashed By England Lions
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.