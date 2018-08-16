India vs England: Dilip Vengsarkar Bats For Rishabh Pant's Inclusion At Trent Bridge

India suffered a humiliating defeat against England in the second Test at Lord's . Post the batting surrender, the team faced wrath of the fans including the former cricket legends. With the third match of the series scheduled to begin from Saturday, former India captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has batted for the inclusion of the youngster Rishabh Pant in the playing XI for the Trent Bridge Test. "Rishabh Pant should get in. Apart from Kohli , nobody has shown that they could score runs here. Whether it's English or Australian conditions, you have to adapt quickly. You have to apply yourself and get runs," Vengsarkar was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

With the regular wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha out of the series due to injury, Dinesh Karthik replaced the 33-year-old. But Karthik too, along with the other batsmen failed to impress during the first two Tests scoring 0, 20, 1 and 0 in the four innings.

Pant, who was with the India A team on the tour of England had accumulated 394 runs which included 5 half-centuries and a highest score of 67 not out.

Earlier, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly had also backed the inclusion of Pant for the third Test.

India currently trail 0-2 in the 5-match Test series against England. The third Test between both teams commences from August 18 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.