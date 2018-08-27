India vs England: Current Indian Team Has The Firepower To Emulate Don Bradman's Heroics, Says Ray Illingworth

As the cricketing fraternity on Monday celebrated the 110th birth anniversary of Don Bradman, former England captain Ray Illingworth said that the current Indian team has the firepower to match the exploits of the Australian cricket great and his team, where they came back after trailing 0-2, to win the Ashes in the year 1936-37. Similar to the Bradman-led side, India too after trailing 0-2 after two matches, bounced back in the third Test, registering a 203-run win in Nottingham. Praising the gritty attitude shown by the Indian team in the third Test, Illingworth asserted that the visitors will be high on confidence after the win and will test English side hard in the final two Test matches.

"Well, India have shown they have come here to fight. They did very well to make a comeback in the series by winning the Test match at Trent Bridge convincingly. I would say, the series is 50-50 and after the Trent Bridge win, India has a chance to do what no other team could manage to do in many many years after Don Bradman's team in 1936-37,” IANS quoted Illingworth as telling Anandabazar Patrika.

Illingworth, who was the England skipper in 1971 when India won their historic first Test in England said that the defeat in the last Test will serve as a reality check for the hosts and the team needs to improve their game if they are to avoid losing another game in the spiced-up series.

“I would still say, both teams have equal chances. England have to pick up and improve on their performance at the Trent Bridge. India, on the other hand, would be much more confident now after their convincing victory,” Illingworth added.

India currently trail the five-match Test series 1-2 with the next two Tests scheduled to be played in Southampton and London. The fourth Test will begin from August 30.

(With IANS inputs)