England vs India, 2018

Cricket Fraternity Slams India Selectors For Karun Nair's Omission From Fifth Test

Updated: 07 September 2018 19:57 IST

Karun Nair, last featured in a Test match for India against Australia in March 2017.

The cricket fraternity on Friday questioned the Indian cricket team selectors. © AFP

The cricket fraternity on Friday questioned the Indian cricket team selectors for omitting middle-order batsman Karun Nair from the squad for the fifth Test against England. Karun was included in the 18-man squad for the ongoing five-match Test series but he failed to find a place in the playing eleven. Nair, last featured in a Test match for India against Australia in March 2017. Well-known names in the cricket fraternity like Aakash Chopra, Harsha Bhogle and Subramaniam Badrinath took to Twitter to slam the selection. "It's quite intriguing that no one is talking about the possibility of playing Karun Nair...If India wants to play 6 batsmen, he should be the first choice. If bowling a little is the deal-breaker, it's another matter... #EngvInd," Aakash Chopra tweeted. 

"Hanuma vihari is an awesome youngster with out a doubt,but the right selection would have been Karun Nair ,system and process are the roots for success in the long run #ENGvIND," Subramaniam Badrinath said.

"India's selectors have just made a damning statement of what they think of Karun Nair as a player. Very very hard on him. Would love to know what he was told when the team was announced," Harsha Bhogle said.

Karun Nair has made six appearances for India in the longest format of the game. He averages 62.33 from the seven innings he has played.

Karun Nair also holds the highest Test score of an unbeaten 303, which he scored against England in 2016.

India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 5th Test Karun Nair Cricket
Highlights
  • Nair last featured in a Test match for India against Australia in 2017
  • Harsha Bhogle and Subramaniam Badrinath slammed the selection
  • Karun Nair has made six appearances for India in Test cricket
