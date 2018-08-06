 
How To Dismiss Virat Kohli?, Coach Bayliss Gives Tips To England Team

Updated: 06 August 2018 13:20 IST

Despite winning the 1st Test, England had a tough time dealing with Virat Kohli.

How To Dismiss Virat Kohli?, Coach Bayliss Gives Tips To England Team
Virat Kohli scored a century in the first innings of the first Test at Edgbaston. © AFP

After winning the opening Test of the five-match series, England will face India in the second Test at Lord's, starting August 9 and the England coach Trevor Bayliss has tipped his team on how to stop India's run-machine Virat Kohli from scoring runs. Bayliss feels India captain Virat Kohli can be put under pressure if the home team's bowlers can continue to tame the rest of the Indian line-up in the second Test. "If Virat Kohli is not the best batsman (in the world), he's very close to it. The way he played the first and second innings was high-class stuff. If we can put pressure on the other batsmen in the Indian team, that's going to add to the pressure on him," Bayliss told reporters ahead of the second Test.

India lost the first Test by 31 runs after two successive batting collapses, during which Kohli stood out with his heroics -- a century in the first innings and a half-century in the second.

"In this first Test, the four innings had wickets falling left, right and centre - all batsmen were in trouble, even Kohli, who I don't think was all that comfortable early on. It was difficult to bat, probably more difficult than it looked from outside," Bayliss added.

He said he expects the Indian team to learn quickly from the mistakes.

"India are a very good team. We're very much in the hunt here. When the ball's moving, we've shown that a few of their guys do struggle against the moving ball. I'm sure that they'll be going away working out how they can play it as we're going working on how to play the off spin," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

