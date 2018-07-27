Cheteswar Pujara Says He Is Worthy Enough To Be A Part Of The Indian Team

India begin their five-match Test series against England on August 1 and Cheteshwar Pujara believes that India have a fair chance of winning the series. Pujara has often come under the scanner for his sub-par performance outside the sub-continent but the right-handed batsman believes that his spot in the Indian Test set-up is secured as he has proved that he worthy enough to be a part of the team. Reiterating his point, Pujara went on to say that he doesn't feel the need to prove himself to anyone other than himself.

"When it comes to my batting or my position, I don't need to fear anyone else or anything. I have proved that I am worthy enough to be part of the Indian team. And I have performed enough in 2017-18. I obviously deserve my place. I have offered enough to the team. My team-mates and team management have acknowledged that, so there is no pressure," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pujara as saying.

Pujara, having an average of 22 in five Tests in England, said sometimes a cricketer fails and there is no need to come under pressure because of that.

"See, sometimes you do fail, but you don't need to put a lot of pressure on yourself as an individual. I feel I don't have to prove myself to anyone other than myself. And I know that I have scored enough runs there in county cricket and even for India A," Pujara remarked.

"It is not [always] about scoring big hundreds. I would obviously love to score as many runs as possible, but if you look at the average score in England, it is not like India, where you can get three or four centuries in a five-Test series. [In England] even the top players have about two centuries and few fifties. So, the average score is different from when you play in Australia, South Africa, and even in India," Pujara further explained.

Talking about how a cricketer should adjust to the difficult pitch conditions, Pujara said, "You need to make adjustments in your technique, in your temperament, whatever needs to be done to be even more successful."