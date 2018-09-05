India vs England: Best From Virat Kohli Is Yet To Come, Feels Greg Chappell

The Indian cricket team conceded an unassailable 3-1 lead to England in the ongoing five-match series after losing the fourth Test in Southampton by 60 runs on Sunday. Chasing a tricky target of 245 in the fourth innings, the visitors got bundled out on 184 runs, losing the match by 60 runs. Although, skipper Virat Kohli played a crucial 58-run knock on the fourth day but could not take his team across the finish line. Post the heart-breaking series loss, former team India coach, Greg Chappell praised the gritty knock by Kohli but also asserted that the 29-year-old can better his performance as he progresses. Hailing his desire and passion for the game, Chappell asserted that the best from Kohli is yet to come.

"Kohli, as well as having great physical talent, has the mental capacity and the emotional capacity to deal with what it takes to be successful in that really harsh environment. I don't know that there are many with more will to succeed than Virat. He has a real desire. Something's driving him that is beyond what most people are capable of. I think we still haven't seen the best of him," Chappell was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

Kohli had a below-par tour of England in 2014 where he scored a mere 134 runs in five Tests. But this time around, the Indian skipper changed things drastically and is the highest scorer in the series so far. Shedding the light on Kohli's performance in the series, Chappell revealed that it has only been possible with the belief that the skipper carries in his abilities.

"What he has done in England on this tour has been quite exceptional. A lot of people doubted that he could manage in those conditions. I am assuming that he didn't doubt it, or if he did doubt it, he was determined to overcome it. His batting on this tour has been very outstanding. The innings between him and (Ajinkya) Rahane in the first innings of the Trent Bridge Test when they were three down for not many was quite a performance. He has probably exceeded what anyone would have expected," Chappell added.

Kohli has already scored 544 runs in four Test matches, with two centuries and three half-centuries at an average of 68. As the long, grueling tour comes to an end with the final Test scheduled to commence from September 7 in London, Kohli will look to end the series on a winning note.