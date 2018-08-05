India vs England: Ben Stokes Misses Out, Dawid Malan Dropped For Lord's Test

England have called up uncapped batsman Ollie Pope, who is playing for England Lions against India A at Worcester, in place of Dawid Malan for the second Test against India at Lord's Cricket Ground starting on Thursday. The 20-year-old Pope is the second highest run-scorer in County Championship Division One this season, with 684 at an average of 85.50. Malan, with scores of eight and 20 in Birmingham, leaves Test cricket for now with an average of 27.84 from his 15 Tests, with a notable high of an Ashes hundred on the recent tour of Australia.

Chris Woakes replaces fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes, who faces a court hearing this coming week in Bristol.

"Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his first-class career. He has reached a 1000 first-class runs in just 15 matches and is the first division's stand-out batsman this season with 684 runs at 85. The selection panel believe that Ollie's performances and character suggest he is well suited to international cricket," National Selector Ed Smith said.

"Dawid Malan drops out of the squad for Lord's. Dawid has not found his best rhythm this season, and it may be that his game is better suited to overseas conditions.

"Ben Stokes is unavailable, but Chris Woakes, with some extra matches and practices under his belt, can now return to the England squad after injury."

England completed a thrilling 31-run win the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes