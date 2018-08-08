 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Anushka Sharma Poses With Team India. Twitter Lashes Out At Cricket Board
Updated: 08 August 2018 12:35 IST

The Indian cricket team, who are currently playing a five-match Test series against England, were hosted by the High Commission of India in London on Tuesday.

Anushka Sharma was also spotted in the stands during the series opener at Birmingham.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have managed to grab social media's attention yet again. The High Commission of India in London hosted the Indian team on Tuesday with captain Kohli's wife Anushka also in attendance at the gathering. It is however, yet unclear as to how the Bollywood actress is still travelling with Kohli and the team as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had barred the wives and girlfriends of the Indian players from accompanying their respective partners until the end of the third Test against England.

The presence of the Bollywood actress in the picture saw a lot of divided opinions on the Internet.

Some people criticised her for getting special treatment since she was allowed to attend the official event while the families of other cricketers have reportedly been asked by the BCCI to stay away till the third Test, while others didn't see anything wrong with it.

Here is how Twitter reacted.

Anushka was also spotted in the stands during the series opener in Birmingham.

On the work front, Kohli's Team India lost the first Test of the five-match series against England at Edgbaston by 31 runs as the skipper's valiant effort went in vain.

The visitors, who are trailing 0-1, will look to make things even when they take on the hosts in the second Test slated to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground, starting Thursday.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 2nd Test
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma accompanied the squad to the function
  • People criticised Anushka Sharma for getting special treatment
  • The Indian cricket team were hosted by the High Commission of India
