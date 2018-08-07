 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: After Kapil Dev And MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Seeks Win At Lord's
Updated: 07 August 2018 08:37 IST

India have lost 11 of the 17 Tests they have played at Lord's and have only two wins.

Virat Kohli will be hoping to give India their win at Lord's. © AFP

India, after losing the first Test by 31 runs at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, are all set to face England in the second Test, starting August 9 at Lord's. According to statistics, Lord's hasn't been a hunting ground for India. India have played 17 Tests at Lord's and emerged victorious on two occasions, lost 11 and played out draws four times against England at this venue. Among 13 captains who have led India at Lord's, Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have successfully led their teams to victories.

India played their first-ever Test match in 1932 under the captaincy of CK Nayudu. The Indian team suffered a 158-run defeat at the hands of Douglas Jardine-led side.

It took 10 matches for India since 1932 to register their first win at the mecca of cricket.

In 1986, Kapil Dev captained India to their first ever victory at Lord's. India defeated David Gower-led England by five wickets.

After 1986 win, India played five Tests at Lord's but failed to repeat their success.

India's second win at the venue came in 2014 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India beat Alastair Cook's England by 95 runs. India fast bowler Ishant Sharma was adjudged Man of the Match for claiming an astonishing figure of 7 for 74.

India's Test record at Lord's:

Matches: 17

India: 2

England: 11

Draw: 4

1936: Maharajah of Vizianagram (capt) - Lost by 9 wickets

1946: Nawab of Pataudi Sr. (capt) - Lost 10 wickets

1952: Vijay Hazare (capt) - Lost by 8 wickets

1959: Pankaj Roy (capt) - Lost by 8 wickets

1967: MAK Pataudi (capt) - Lost by an innings and 124 runs

1971: Ajit Wadekar (capt) - Drawn

1974: Ajit Wadekar (capt) - Lost by an innings and 285 runs

1979: Srinivas Venkataraghavan (capt) - Drawn

1982: Sunil Gavaskar (capt)- Lost by 7 wickets

1986: Kapil Dev (capt) - Won by 5 wickets

1990: Mohammad Azharuddin (capt) - Lost by 247 runs

1996: Mohammad Azharuddin (capt) - Drawn

2002: Sourav Ganguly (capt) - Lost by 170 runs

2007: Rahul Dravid (capt) - Drawn

2011: MS Dhoni (capt) - Lost by 196 runs

2014: MS Dhoni (capt) - Won by 95 runs

