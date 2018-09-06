India vs England, 5th Test: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Having already conceded a 3-1 unassailable lead to hosts in the 5-Test series, team India will aim to finish the long two-and-a-half month tour of England with a win. Although the score-line could have been different with matches in Edgbaston and Southampton going down to the wire but India will be highly motivated to end the series on 2-3 rather than going down 1-4 after the final Test, scheduled to begin from Friday. There have been talks that 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw might have a go in the final Test but as far as Kohli and Shastri duo is concerned, the visitors might end up sticking to the current opening pair of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. On the other hand, England batsman Alastair Cook will look to end his Test career on a high after announcing that the Oval match will be his last.