England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England, 4th Test: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 29 August 2018 15:58 IST

Virat Kohli's men produced a splendid all-round performance to win the third Test in Nottingham by 203 runs

Virat Kohli will be bracing for another big knock after his 97 and 103 at Trent Bridge. © AFP

Having made a commendable comeback from the brink of a series defeat, India will look to increase their stranglehold on hosts England to draw parity when the two teams square off for the fourth Test at the Rose Bowl on Thursday. After a couple of morale-crushing defeats in the first two Tests (31 runs at Edgbaston) and (innings defeat at the Lord's), Virat Kohli's men produced a splendid all-round performance to win the third Test in Nottingham by 203 runs. While India still train 1-2 in the five-match series, there are fears that Kohli's team might just emulate Sir Don Bradman's Australia that won the 1936 Ashes after being 0-2 down. Surprisingly, this will only be the third Test at the Rose Bowl Stadium. England had previously played Sri Lanka (2011) and India (2014), winning the latter game by 266 runs. The hosts will count on that previous win to boost confidence and close out the series, albeit given their most recent performance it will be a tough ask. With the Indian pacers exposing the frailties in England top-order, the teams will be on even keel with Kohli bracing for another big knock after his 97 and 103 in a winning cause at the Trent Bridge.

When is India vs England, 4th Test starting?

The India vs England, 4th Test will start from August 30, 2018.

Where will India vs England, 4th Test be held?

The India vs England, 4th Test will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time does India vs England, 4th Test begin?

The India vs England, 4th Test begins at 3.30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England, 4th Test?

The India vs England, 4th Test will be shown on the Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs England, 4th Test?

The India vs England, 4th Test live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)
 

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team India Cricket Team The Rose Bowl, Southampton England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 4th Test
Highlights
  • Kohli scored 97 and 103 in a winning cause at the Trent Bridge
  • Kohli's team might emulate Bradman's Australia that won the 1936 Ashes
  • The hosts will count on their previous wins to boost confidence
