India vs England, 4th Test: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Having made a commendable comeback from the brink of a series defeat, India will look to increase their stranglehold on hosts England to draw parity when the two teams square off for the fourth Test at the Rose Bowl on Thursday. After a couple of morale-crushing defeats in the first two Tests (31 runs at Edgbaston) and (innings defeat at the Lord's), Virat Kohli's men produced a splendid all-round performance to win the third Test in Nottingham by 203 runs. While India still train 1-2 in the five-match series, there are fears that Kohli's team might just emulate Sir Don Bradman's Australia that won the 1936 Ashes after being 0-2 down. Surprisingly, this will only be the third Test at the Rose Bowl Stadium. England had previously played Sri Lanka (2011) and India (2014), winning the latter game by 266 runs. The hosts will count on that previous win to boost confidence and close out the series, albeit given their most recent performance it will be a tough ask. With the Indian pacers exposing the frailties in England top-order, the teams will be on even keel with Kohli bracing for another big knock after his 97 and 103 in a winning cause at the Trent Bridge.