 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

3rd Test: India Fight With Their Backs To Wall As Series Hangs In Balance

Updated: 17 August 2018 16:06 IST

India are on the verge of losing the five-Test series as they go into the Trent Bridge Test down 0-2.

3rd Test: India Fight With Their Backs To Wall As Series Hangs In Balance
India will have to fight out of a corner if they have to stay alive in the five-Test series © AFP

India will have to fight out of a corner if they have to stay alive in the five-Test series against England as they go into the third match with a 0-2 deficit and tremendous pressure back home to perform. India's inning and 159-run loss at Lord's was possibly the lowest moment for the side in a long time and Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri were both feeling the heat after that loss. While the series is still alive, it would be a Herculean task for the visitors to pull themselves back as the English look to have all bases covered while India are struggling to find a toehold.

The Indian batting has struggled and all three openers used so far - Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul - have looked clueless against the swing of the England fast bowlers.

Even the middle order has struggled, barring a superlative performance by Virat Kohli in the Edgbaston Test, where he scored a century and a half-century, albeit in a losing cause. But he has had precious little support from the rest, including vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is one of the most compact batsmen in the line-up.

Coach Ravi Shastri had asserted that the struggling batsmen need to show more discipline and grit in the third Test. He admitted that the team has not played well and needed to up their game if they are to make a comeback.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah has been declared fit and available for selection for the third Test against England.

Pacers Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami have been among wickets in the previous Test but have failed to show consistency.

Meanwhile for England, the selection of all-rounder Ben Stokes is still not assured.

Coach Trevor Bayliss had welcomed Stokes back after he was found not guilty of affray after a bar fight last year but said the troubled all-rounder was not assured of an automatic selection for the third Test.

India will look to become only the second team in history to win a five-Test series from 2-0 down after a Don Bradman-inspired Australia achieved the feat against England back in 1936/37.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant

England: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Joe Root Shikhar Dhawan England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 3rd Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India are on the verge of losing the five-Test series
  • Shastri had asserted that the struggling batsmen need to show discipline
  • The selection of all-rounder Ben Stokes is still not assured
Related Articles
India vs England: Ben Stokes Returns As England Look To Seal Series Against India At Trent Bridge
India vs England: Ben Stokes Returns As England Look To Seal Series Against India At Trent Bridge
3rd Test: India Fight With Their Backs To Wall As Series Hangs In Balance
3rd Test: India Fight With Their Backs To Wall As Series Hangs In Balance
India vs England, 3rd Test: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India vs England, 3rd Test: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Virat Kohli Pleased With Training Session, Says "Looking Forward To Next Game"
Virat Kohli Pleased With Training Session, Says "Looking Forward To Next Game"
India vs England: Ben Stokes Not Assured Automatic Selection: Trevor Bayliss
India vs England: Ben Stokes Not Assured Automatic Selection: Trevor Bayliss
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.