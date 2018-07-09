Sachin Tendulkar's Prediction Comes True In India's Series-Clinching Win Against England

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century and Hardik Pandya's four-wicket haul helped India beat England by seven wickets at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1. Put in to bat by Virat Kohli, England posted a mammoth 198/9 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, India chased down the target in just 18.4 overs. Halfway through the innings, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar predicted that India will chase the target in 19 overs. Courtesy the blistering century from Rohit Sharma, Team India indeed romped home the 19th over. Just after India's series win, Tendulkar took to Twitter and heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and also thanked him for making his prediction right.