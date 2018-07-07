 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England, 3rd T20 International: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 07 July 2018 14:47 IST

India missed injured Jasprit Bumrah's services on Friday during the death overs as England hit three sixes.

England batsmen hit back immediately after the drubbing in Manchester. © AFP

India's wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would look to bounce back against 'well-prepared' England batsmen as the two teams clash in the series-deciding third Twenty20 International. The Indian spin duo faces its first real challenge in more than a year with England batsmen biting back immediately after drubbing in Manchester. From Sri Lanka, to Australia, to New Zealand, and to South Africa, none of the opponents could easily contend with Chahal-Kuldeep in such quick time. With Kuldeep returning wicket-less in Cardiff after a sensational five-wicket show in the series-opener and Chahal too taken for runs last night, they need to find ways to trouble the opponents. India missed injured Jasprit Bumrah's services on Friday during the death overs as England hit three sixes. His replacement Umesh Yadav has provided wickets (four in two matches) in the powerplays, but he has also been taken for runs at the same time.

When is England vs India, 3rd T20 International?

The England vs India, 3rd T20 International will take place on July 8, 2018.

Where is England vs India, 3rd T20 International?

The England vs India, 3rd T20 International will be played in County Ground, Bristol.

What time does the England vs India, 3rd T20 International begin?

The England vs India, 3rd T20 International begins at 06.30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs India, 3rd T20 International?

The England vs India, 3rd T20 International will be shown on the Sony Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the England vs India, 3rd T20 International match?

The England vs India, 3rd T20 International live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Comments
Highlights
  • The Indian spin duo faces its first real challenge in more than a year
  • Umesh Yadav has provided wickets (four in two matches) in the powerplays
  • Wrist spin continues to be a deciding factor in the current series
