India vs England, 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Updated: 16 July 2018 15:15 IST

India would be looking to seal off the One-day International series vs England when the two sides meet again.

India and England go into the third and final One-day International of the series tied at 1-1. © Reuters

India and England go into the 3rd and final One-day International of the series tied at 1-1. India, who won the T20I series 2-1, got off to a fine start to the ODI series as well when they won the first match at Nottingham by 8 wickets and then England came roaring back, winning the second match at Lord's on July 14 by 86 runs. With the series tied at 1-1, both sides would be keen to snare the final match and go into the Test series, scheduled for August, with the job done in the limited-overs format.

When is the India vs England, 3rd ODI match to be played?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI will be played on July 17, 2018.

Where is the India vs England, 3rd ODI match to be played?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI match will be played at the Headingley, Yorkshire.

What time does the India vs England, 3rd ODI match begin?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI match begins at 5:00 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI match will be shown on Sony Six SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs England, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

  • India will be looking to seal off the 3-match ODI series vs England
  • The 3rd ODI match will be played at the Headingley
  • The 3-match ODI series is tied at 1-1
