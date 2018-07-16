 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India Aim To Clinch ODI Series Against A Resurgent England

Updated: 16 July 2018 14:37 IST

India need to recover from the big loss in the 2nd ODI to seal off the series.

India will bank on their top order batsmen Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. © AFP

Fresh from a big defeat against England in second One-day International (ODI), India will aim to clinch a series win with a victory in the third and final ODI at Headingly in Leeds on Tuesday. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 after India clinched an initial victory but faced a setback with a big 86-run loss in the second encounter at Lord's. India will bank on their top order batsmen Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli -- who have looked in fine nick in the series thus far -- to get their side back on winning terms. Meanwhile, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni being a bit out of touch will be matter of concern for the side. However, middle-order batsmen Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya will only look to add depth and strengthen the Indian batting under testing conditions.

The bowling department for India will bank on their spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The former has looked unreadable and delivers wickets by the bagful.

Pacers Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul -- who have been economical but failed to clinch enough wickets -- will aim to act as vital cogs in the Indian bowling with medium-pacer Pandya aiming to contribute during the middle overs.

Hosts England, with a morale-boosting victory in the previous encounter, will aim to continue playing ruthless cricket as advised by their key batsman Joe Root post the last match.

Root -- who notched up a century in the last encounter, will also be the key in English batting department alongside Eoin Morgan and openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow to get them off to a good start.

The England bowling, meanwhile, will be spearheaded by pacer Liam Plunkett -- who will be the key to provide early wickets and put the visitors under pressure.

In the spin department, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will look to provide breaks on the formidable Indian batting line-up to help their side clinch an ODI series victory, post a loss to start with in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), MS Dhoni (wk), Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, , Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Krunal Pandya.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Jason Roy, David Willey, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran.

Match starts at: 5 PM IST

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 3rd ODI Cricket
  • India need to recover from the big loss in the 2nd ODI
  • Joe Root notched up a century in the last encounter
  • The England bowling will be spearheaded by pacer Liam Plunket
