Mark Wood Reveals England's Plans To Stop Kuldeep Yadav In 3rd ODI

India's wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been the main tormentor of England as he has grabbed nine wickets in the two one-day internationals (ODIs) so far. Kuldeep Yadav claimed 6 for 25 in India's eight-wicket win in the first ODI and then followed his brilliant form by bagging 3 for 68 in the second ODI. England fast bowler Mark Wood revealed England's plans to stop the Chinaman bowler in the series decider at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday.

"I think the main thing is he (Kuldeep Yadav) keeps getting wickets in his first over. So I think that's the key going into this game. If he gets a wicket in early overs his confidence is up. So if we can try to nullify that wicket-taking option that he's got straight away, then hopefully we can shift the momentum against him to us," Mark Wood told reporters ahead of the third and final ODI.

The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 after India clinched an initial victory but faced a setback with a big 86-run loss in the second encounter at Lord's.

Kuldeep, who made his ODI debut in 2017 against the West Indies at Port of Spain, has played 22 ODIs so far, claiming 48 wickets at an economy of 4.78.

The left-arm spinner is just two wickets short of completing 50 wickets in ODIs.

If Kuldeep manages to take two more wickets at Headingley in his 23rd match, he will equal Ajit Agarkar's record as the fastest for India. Agarkar took 23 ODIs to reach 50 wickets. The former India pacer is second fastest in the all-time list to take 50 wickets. Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis achieved the landmark in 19 matches.