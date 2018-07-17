Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowls 'No Ball' At Nets, Gets Trolled

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled at full throttle at the nets ahead of the third and final one-day international (ODI) against England at Headingley in Leeds on Monday. Bhuvneshwar's presence would have lifted the mood in the Indian camp but the pacer was trolled for a different reason ahead of the series decider . In a video posted by BCCI on its Twitter handle, Bhuvneshwar was seen overstepping while bowling at the nets. Fans on social media were quick to spot the illegal delivery by the 28-year-old and started trolling him.

No ball fek rha Hai. — Smit Vijay (@vj_smit) July 16, 2018

And that's a huge no ball!! ?? — Vinnie (@VinayNagaraju1) July 16, 2018

huge overstepping — Aditya Acharya (@aadiacharya) July 16, 2018

Q hamesha nets pe no ball daal ta hai...bowling coach Kya Kar Raha hai?????????? — nithin shetty (@nithins25349288) July 16, 2018

Overstepping by our players is common these days which needs to be changed as already we lost CT — vamshi (@vammi123) July 16, 2018

A key element for India going into the decider will be the availability of Bhuvneshwar.

"He's a quality bowler. We've obviously been missing our two frontline bowlers in the ODI format. Also provides us an opportunity, because there are not too many games to go before the World Cup - only 16 or 17 games. It gives us an ideal situation to test the bench strength," India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar said.

"Also with the upcoming Test series coming, we never wanted to take any chances with Bhuvi. He's very critical to the team plans. He's in with a chance to play (tomorrow). He'll have to go through some sort of a fitness test before we can confirm his availability for the next game," Bangar said.

After losing the second ODI, India will aim to improve performance in every department when they face confident England in the third and final match.

England levelled the three match series with a convincing 86-run victory at Lord's, having been comprehensively beaten in the opening match at Trent Bridge.