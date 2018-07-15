 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Raises His Bat After Hitting First-Ever ODI Boundary

Updated: 15 July 2018 11:54 IST

After hitting his first-ever ODI boundary, Yuzvendra Chahal raised his bat and signalled towards the dressing room.

Chahal had made his ODI debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe. © AFP

England dominated with both bat and ball to beat India by 86 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at Lord's on Saturday. However, amidst the gloom, it was Yuzvendra Chahal's stay at the crease that brought back smiles in the Indian dressing room. The incident happened in 48th over of India's innings when leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came out to bat with Kuldeep Yadav on the other end. Chahal hit England fast bowler David Willey straight down the ground for a boundary. This was Chahal's first-ever boundary in ODIs.

After hitting his first-ever boundary, Chahal raised his bat and signaled towards the dressing room.

The shot received great applause from his team-mates from the dressing room.

Chahal had made his ODI debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe.  The leg-spinner has played 25 ODIs so far, claiming 45 wickets at an economy rate of 4.75.

In 26 T20Is, Chahal has claimed 42 wickets at an economy of 7.85. The 27-year-old is yet to feature in Tests.

Having posted a total of 322/7 in their 50 overs, England proceeded to dismiss the visitors for 236 runs.

England have now levelled the three-match series at 1-1. India had thrashed England by eight wickets in the series opener.

During the second ODI, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reached two personal milestones during the game by completing 10,000 runs and 300 catches.

The veteran star joined Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid as the only Indians reach the 10,000-run mark in ODIs.

Dhoni is currently on 10,004 ODI runs. Sachin tops the list among Indians with 18,426 runs, Ganguly is second with 11,221 while Dravid is third at 10,768.

 

 

Highlights
  • England dominated with both bat and ball to beat India by 86 runs
  • Chahal hit David Willey straight down the ground for a boundary
  • This was Chahal's first-ever boundary in ODIs
