England vs India, 2018

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Go Shopping, Fans Post Pictures
Updated: 31 July 2018 15:47 IST

India face England in the opening Test of the five-match series on Wednesday at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Go Shopping, Fans Post Pictures
India captain Virat Kohli's fans posted pictures of the skipper with wife Anushka in a shopping mall. © Instagram

India are set for five-match Test series against England with the opening Test starting on Wednesday at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. Team India captain Virat Kohli's fans posted pictures of the skipper with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in a shopping mall, a day ahead of the first Test match. Indian skipper was seen wearing blue hoodie and shorts. He was seen standing behind Anushka at the cash counter.

 

Virat Kohli was the part of Indian team which toured England in 2014. The team was led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2014. The Indian side lost the five-match Test series 3-1.

Kohli, who has astonishing overseas records against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, played all the five matches in 2014 but managed just 134 runs.

He averaged just 13.40 in the series. There were two occasions when the Indian skipper failed to open his account and departed for ducks.

England will play their 1,000th Test match when they face India at Edgbaston. Their overall Test record currently reads, played 999, won 357, lost 297, drawn 345.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Edgbaston, Birmingham England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • India are set for five-match Test series against England
  • India face England in the opening Test at Edgbaston
  • Kohli was the part of Indian team which toured England in 2014
