England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Stuart Broad Reveals Plans To Take Down Virat Kohli
Updated: 31 July 2018 09:36 IST

Stuart Broad, who is returning to action after recovering from an ankle injury, said England have plans to stop a key player like Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli played all the five matches in 2014 but managed just 134 runs in the series. © AFP

England fast bowler Stuart Broad on Monday downplayed the head-to-head battle between India captain Virat Kohli and veteran quick James Anderson ahead of the opening Test of the five-match series, starting on Wednesday at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. The 32-year-old Broad, who is returning to action after recovering from an ankle injury, said England have plans to stop a key player like Virat Kohli.

"I really don't agree with the theory that one particular bowler can target a world-class batsman," Broad was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

"You have to have that pressure and theatre at both ends against that sort of quality -- that's when you get mistakes. If he's able to really watch Jimmy (Anderson) and play carefully but score off me, you're taking away any advantage as a team.

"As a bowling unit, we will just have to make it as hard for all of their batsmen to score early runs, but particularly a key player like Virat. We have to try and create pressure that way," he added.

The last time India toured England was in 2014 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Indian side lost the five-match Test series 3-1 after the first match ended in a draw.

Kohli played all the five matches in 2014 but managed just 134 runs in the series at an average of 13.40. There were two occasions when Kohli departed on duck.

Broad felt that he is back to full fitness ahead of the gruelling five-Test rubber against No.1-ranked India.

"I am going in 100 percent fit and you can't say that too often. It's an exciting place to be," he said.

With five matches to be played in six weeks, Broad also expected the bowlers to be rotated during the series, so that the workload can be handled properly.

"There have already been small conversations about you shouldn't be disheartened if you are left out for a Test match," he said.

"It's not a personal attack or dropping: it's a management of your bowlers to make sure we give ourselves the best chance," he added.

Highlights
  • Broad downplayed the head-to-head battle between Kohli and Anderson
  • Broad is returning to action after recovering from an ankle injury
  • Kohli played all the five matches in 2014
