India vs England: Virat Kohli Inches Closer To Breaking Another Record

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is set to add another feather to his cap. He requires just eight more runs to become the fastest man and first Indian to score 2000 runs in T20 Internationals. Virat Kohli will have the opportunity to enter the record books when India face England in the first T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. Kohli has played 55 T20Is so far and accumulated 1992 runs at an average of 48.58.

Only three batsmen have achieved this milestone so far. New Zealand's Martin Guptill is on top of the run-getters' chart with 2271 runs at an average of 34.40. He is followed by his former team-mate and captain Brendon McCullum who has 2140 runs under his belt.

Recently, Pakistan's Shoaib Malik has entered the 2000-run club. He achieved the feat against Zimbabwe in a match in Harare. The Pakistan batsman took 59 T20Is to score 2000 runs.

Virat Kohli currently occupies the fourth spot and will have a chance to become the first Indian, fourth overall and fastest overall to score 2000 runs in T20Is.

Kohli is placed eighth in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen and is yet to hit a century in the shortest format.

India kicked off their tour of United Kingdom on a high, thrashing Ireland 2-0 in the two-match series in Dublin.

After the three T20Is against England, Kohli's men are scheduled to play three ODIs and five-Test series against the hosts.

The Test begins on August 1 at Edgbaston with the fifth Test beginning on September 7 at the Oval.

Kohli is the second in the list of century scorers in ODIs. With 35 centuries to his name, Kohli is behind India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 centuries under his belt.

The 29-year-old Kohli has scored 9588 runs in 208 ODIs at an average of 58.10.