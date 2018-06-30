India vs England, 1st T20I: England Call-Up Dawid Malan As Cover For Tom Curran

In a early injury blow to England ahead of the crucial India series, all-rounder Dawid Malan has been called-up on Saturday as cover for injured medium-pacer Tom Curran for the Twenty20 International (T20I) opener on July 3 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The 30-year-old batsman -- who made a sparkling T20I debut for England with 78 off just 44 balls against South Africa last year -- will step in for the game at Old Trafford on Tuesday if all-rounder Curran fails to recover from a side strain. Top-order batsman Malan has played five T20Is for England, scoring 250 runs at a strike rate of 150.6. He also has a single wicket to his name.