England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England, 1st T20 International: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 02 July 2018 16:16 IST

India begin what will be a stringent test of their skills and character when they play the 1st T20I vs England.

Virat Kohli and his team are up against possibly the stiffest test vs England. © Reuters

Virat Kohli and his team are up against possibly the stiffest test they have encountered in a long time when they take on an upbeat England in the 1st T20 International (T20I), which will set off a long and testing series which includes three T20Is, three One-day Internationals (ODIs) and five Test matches. England have been in sensational form in the limited-over format, with a huge 5-0 win in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia, followed by a win in the lone T20I as well. So India have their work cut out and Virat Kohli will have to lead from the front if Team India are to pass this test.

When is England vs India, 1st T20 International?

The England vs India, 1st T20 International will take place on July 3, 2018.

Where is England vs India, 1st T20 International?

The England vs India, 1st T20 International will be played in Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does the England vs India, 1st T20 International begin?

The England vs India, 1st T20 International begins at 10.00 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs India, 1st T20 International?

The England vs India, 1st T20 International will be shown on the Sony Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the England vs India, 1st T20 International match?

The England vs India, 1st T20 International live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 1st T20I
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and his team are up against possibly the stiffest test
  • England have been in sensational form in the limited-over format
  • The 1st T20I will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

