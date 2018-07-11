India vs England, 1st One-Day International: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
While India will be buoyed by their 2-1 T20I series win, England, the top-ranked ODI team, come into the series having crushed a below-par Australia 6-0 in their recent bilateral engagement.
Riding on an impressive Twenty20 International series win, an upbeat India will eye another dominant performance against hosts England in the three-match ODI series, which begins at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday. With the 50-over World Cup scheduled to be held in the UK next year, the ODI series will give Virat Kohli an ideal opportunity to get a fair idea of the conditions that his team are expected to encounter around the same time next year. While India will be buoyed by their 2-1 T20I series win, England, the top-ranked ODI team, come into the series having crushed a below-par Australia 6-0 in their recent bilateral engagement. England have been one of the finest 50-over sides in recent times and India will have their task cut against a batting line-up comprising Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan.
When is England vs India, 1st One-Day International?
The England vs India, 1st One-Day International will take place on July 12, 2018.
Where is England vs India, 1st One-Day International?
The England vs India, 1st One-Day International will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
What time does the England vs India, 1st One-Day International begin?
The England vs India, 1st One-Day International begins at 05.00 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs India, 1st One-Day International?
The England vs India, 1st One-Day International will be shown on the Sony Network.
How do I watch online live streaming of the England vs India, 1st One-Day International match?
The England vs India, 1st One-Day International live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.