India Need To Be Mentally Tough If They Want To Win In Australia, Feels Adam Gilchrist

After going down 1-2 to South Africa earlier this year, India conceded another series after England took an unassailable 3-1 lead , following a 60-run win in Southampton. Former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist feels that the current Indian team needs to be mentally strong if they are to taste success on foreign soil. With the next big assignment being the tour of Australia later in the year, Gilchrist said that India's success Down Under will depend more "on mind more than the body".

"It is challenging playing overseas. I do believe India [have] a strong bowling unit and some quality batsmen, including the best batsman in the world, Virat Kohli. They have the potential to win overseas. Perhaps it is just mind, more than the body," icc-cricket.com quoted Gilchrist as saying to ESPNCricinfo.

The Indian pace battery has performed exceptionally well in the ongoing series, causing the England batsmen lot of trouble. Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is injured, has been a big absentee, the likes of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have stepped up to the plate.

Hailing the performance of the pacers, Gilchrist said that India's chances of winning in Australia will depend on the performance of the fast bowlers.

"In England, [the Indian attack] have shown the potential to rip through the batting line-up. They're all fit, strong and aggressive young men so those are all the virtues you need to take on Australia in Australia," Gilchrist added.

India are currently playing the fifth and the final Test of the England tour. Post the grueling two-and-a half-month tour, India's next bilateral assignment will be a series against the West Indies at home.

After that India will embark on the tour of Australia where they will play three Twenty20 internationals, three one-day internationals and four Tests, starting from November 21, 2018.