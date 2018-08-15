 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Watch: Team India Hoist National Flag In The UK, Celebrate Independence Day

Updated: 15 August 2018 18:21 IST

The Indian cricket team, away from their home, hoisted the Indian flag in the UK.

Watch: Team India Hoist National Flag In The UK, Celebrate Independence Day
India captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri hoisted the Indian flag. © bcci.tv

Celebrating India's 72nd Independence Day, the Indian cricket team, away from their home, hoisted the Indian flag in the UK on Wednesday. Team India is currently in the UK for a five-match Test series that they are trailing 0-2 against England. In a video uploaded on the official website of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian cricket team, its head coach Ravi Shastri and team management can be seen participating in a flag-hoisting ceremony. The one-minute video ended with captain Virat Kohli's message for the nation.

"On behalf of the Indian cricket team, all the way from the UK, here is wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!", Kohli said.

Earlier in the day, other Indian cricketers and sports persons took to social media and greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day.

"Everything in life is hard-earned. "Just like our independence. Among countless other things, there would have been no 'Team India' if not for the sacrifice of our brave freedom fighters. Let us not take that freedom for granted. #HappyIndependenceDay," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Saina Nehwal among others, too, wished the nation Independence Day.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi extended his greetings to India on their Independence Day, hoping for a resumption of India-Pakistan cricket.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

Modi was received at Lahori Gate of Red Fort by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra. He then reviewed a tri-services guard of honour.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket England vs India, 2018
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Indian cricket team hoisted the Indian flag in the UK
  • Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri hoisted the national flag
  • Shahid Afridi extended his greetings to India on their Independence Day
Related Articles
India vs England: Jonny Bairstow Feels It
India vs England: Jonny Bairstow Feels It's Too Early To Talk About 5-0 Whitewash
Watch: Team India Hoist National Flag In The UK, Celebrate Independence Day
Watch: Team India Hoist National Flag In The UK, Celebrate Independence Day
India vs England: Cleared Ben Stokes Fuels Fiery Debate About His Future
India vs England: Cleared Ben Stokes Fuels Fiery Debate About His Future
On Independence Day, Shahid Afridi Wants India-Pakistan Matches To Resume
On Independence Day, Shahid Afridi Wants India-Pakistan Matches To Resume
India vs England: Virat Kohli Aims To Better His Dismal Record At Trent Bridge
India vs England: Virat Kohli Aims To Better His Dismal Record At Trent Bridge
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.