Watch: Team India Hoist National Flag In The UK, Celebrate Independence Day

Celebrating India's 72nd Independence Day, the Indian cricket team, away from their home, hoisted the Indian flag in the UK on Wednesday. Team India is currently in the UK for a five-match Test series that they are trailing 0-2 against England. In a video uploaded on the official website of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian cricket team, its head coach Ravi Shastri and team management can be seen participating in a flag-hoisting ceremony. The one-minute video ended with captain Virat Kohli's message for the nation.

"On behalf of the Indian cricket team, all the way from the UK, here is wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!", Kohli said.

MUST WATCH: On Independence Day, members of #TeamIndia came together to honour the tricolour in England. What a proud moment this #HappyIndependenceDay #IndependenceDayIndia

Full Video Link---> https://t.co/MBEx1zhR6K pic.twitter.com/LWhooUwORO — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2018

Earlier in the day, other Indian cricketers and sports persons took to social media and greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day.

"Everything in life is hard-earned. "Just like our independence. Among countless other things, there would have been no 'Team India' if not for the sacrifice of our brave freedom fighters. Let us not take that freedom for granted. #HappyIndependenceDay," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Everything in life is hard-earned. Just like our independence. Among countless other things, there would have been no 'Team India' if not for the sacrifice of our brave freedom fighters. Let us not take that freedom for granted. #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/RYrveJ9P7y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2018

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Saina Nehwal among others, too, wished the nation Independence Day.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi extended his greetings to India on their Independence Day, hoping for a resumption of India-Pakistan cricket.

Happy Independence Day to #India, our neighbors across the border. I sincerely hope that from this year onwards, both Pakistan and India work towards resolving their issues for a better, peaceful and prosperous region where India Pak cricket matches can also be frequently held. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 15, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

Modi was received at Lahori Gate of Red Fort by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra. He then reviewed a tri-services guard of honour.