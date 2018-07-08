 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Hardik Pandya's Gift For Birthday Boy MS Dhoni Is A Cut Above The Rest

Updated: 08 July 2018 11:19 IST

Both Dhoni and Pandya are currently in England for the ongoing three-match T20I series.

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya made MS Dhoni's special day even more memorable by giving him a special haircut. © Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday and as expected, his current and former teammates posted some adorable wishes for the former Team India skipper. But, Hardik Pandya went a step further and gave a special gift to the wicket-keeper batsman. The all-rounder made Dhoni's special day even more memorable by giving him a special haircut. Pandya took to Twitter to share a photo of himself giving a haircut to Dhoni and wrote, "Special day calls for a special haircut. Here's my birthday gift for the one and only @msdhoni This stunts is performed by experts, don't try this at home"

On the eve of his 37th birthday, when Dhoni came out to bat in the second T20I against England in Cardiff, he became the third Indian cricketer to play 500 international matches. The two other Indian players to have achieved the feat are Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with 664 games and 509 matches respectively. 

Both Dhoni and Pandya are currently in England for the ongoing three-match T20I series. The series is even poised at 1-1 after England won the second game by 5 wickets. The outcome of the series will be decided in the third and final game set to be played in Bristol on Sunday.

Despite the disappointment on Friday, the visitors are still in contention for their sixth consecutive T20I series win, which is part of an unbeaten run stretching back to September 2017.    

The last time India lost a bilateral T20I contest was against West Indies in July 2017, albeit that was a one-off game. 

In fact, India's last series' loss with more one T20I game also came against the same opposition, at Florida in August 2016.  

