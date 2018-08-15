 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Remove The All-Rounder Tag From Hardik Pandya, Says Harbhajan Singh

Updated: 15 August 2018 13:52 IST

India spinner Harbhajan Singh has come down hard on Hardik Pandya.

India vs England: Remove The All-Rounder Tag From Hardik Pandya, Says Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh has come down hard on Hardik Pandya. © AFP

Slamming Hardik Pandya's performance in the ongoing Test series against England, India spinner Harbhajan Singh said the 24-year-old doesn't deserve to be referred to as an all-rounder. Harbhajan has criticised Pandya who has failed with both bat and ball in the first two Tests against England. Pandya has scored 90 runs in four innings and has managed to pick 3 wickets in the series so far.

"He (Hardik Pandya) hasn't got many runs as a batsman and the captain doesn't seem to have confidence in his bowling. If he doesn't bowl in these conditions then things will only get difficult for him and the Indian team in the future," Harbhajan told AajTak

Harbhajan went on to compare Pandya's performance with the likes of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes who have contributed really well in their team's victory.

"We have to remove the all-rounder tag from him as an all-rounder contributes in both the departments as Stokes, Curran did in the first Test and now Woakes has done at the Lord's. The same is expected of Hardik Pandya, he cannot become Kapil Dev overnight!," the spinner added.

After losing the first Test at Edgbaston, India suffered a humiliating innings and 159 runs loss at the hands of England in the second Test at Lord's.

"As a bowling unit, we tried but all of a sudden the ball stopped swinging and they - (Chris) Woakes and (Jonny) Bairstow - took the game away," Pandya had said after the match.

"It happens - I've seen in Tests. You get four or five wickets quickly and then you get one partnership. Even with our batting line-up, it has happened many times. It's just a part of the game," Pandya said.

Pandya has played 9 Tests so far and scored 458 runs at an average of 32.71, including one century and three fifties.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Hardik Pandya England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pandya has failed with both bat and ball in the first two Tests
  • Pandya has scored 90 runs in four innings
  • He has managed to pick 3 wickets
Related Articles
India vs England: Remove The All-Rounder Tag From Hardik Pandya, Says Harbhajan Singh
India vs England: Remove The All-Rounder Tag From Hardik Pandya, Says Harbhajan Singh
India vs England: Hardik Pandya Blames Hostile Bowling Conditions For India
India vs England: Hardik Pandya Blames Hostile Bowling Conditions For India's Misery At Lord's
India vs England: Rohit Sharma Calls For Calm, Fans
India vs England: Rohit Sharma Calls For Calm, Fans' Support After Batting Disaster At Lord's
India vs England Highlights, 2nd Test: Woakes, Bairstow Star As England Dominate India On Day 3
India vs England Highlights, 2nd Test: Woakes, Bairstow Star As England Dominate India On Day 3
India vs England: Hardik Pandya Has Potential But Ben Stokes Is The Best All-Rounder, Says Shaun Pollock
India vs England: Hardik Pandya Has Potential But Ben Stokes Is The Best All-Rounder, Says Shaun Pollock
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.