England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: "Good Boy" Arjun Tendulkar Sells Radios At Lord's, Gets Helping Hand From Harbhajan Singh

Updated: 11 August 2018 16:43 IST

On Friday, during the rain-affected day two of the second Test, Arjun, who is currently in London for a training session with MCC Young Cricketers, helped out the grand staff at Lord's.

Arjun Tendulkar performance on the field has also been in the limelight recently. © Twitter

A day after Arjun Tendulkar turned groundsman to help the staff at a rain-swept Lord's, the 18-year-old garnered more attention as he was spotted selling radios by none other than Harbhajan Singh. The veteran Indian spinner, who is a close friend and former teammate of Arjun's father Sachin Tendulkar, took to Twitter and posted a picture with the budding cricketer. "Look who selling radios @HomeOfCricket today.. sold 50 rush guys only few left junior @sachin_rt #Goodboy," Harbhajan wrote.

His help was appreciated by the management of the cricket ground, who shared a photo of the youngster in a tweet and wrote, "Not only has he been training with @MCCYC4L recently & but he has also been lending a helping hand to our Groundstaff!"

Earlier this week, the left-arm pacer was seen bowling to Indian batsmen like Murali Vijay and skipper Virat Kohli in the nets under the watchful eyes of Team India head coach Ravi Shastri. 

Tendulkar junior's performance on the field has also been in the limelight recently. He was selected in the India U-19 squad for the Youth Test-series against Sri Lanka and he ended up claiming a wicket in his first over of that match.

As far as the Lord's Test is concerned, India, who are trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, were bowled out for 107 on the second day with James Anderson picking up five wickets. England came out to bat on the third day and lost two early wickets in the form of openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings.

Topics : India Cricket Team Arjun Tendulkar Harbhajan Singh Lord's, London England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 3rd Test
Highlights
  • Arjun was selected in India U-19 squad for Youth Test-series in Sri Lanka
  • He is currently in London for training session with MCC Young Cricketers
  • Harbhajan Singh is a close friend and former teammate Sachin Tendulkar
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

