 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

England's Chris Woakes Joins Elite Lord's Club

Updated: 12 August 2018 19:42 IST

Chris Woakes was unbeaten on 137 when Joe Root declared his side's first innings on 396.

England
Chris Woakes remained unbeaten on 137 in the first innings. © Reuters

Chris Woakes remained unbeaten on 137 in the first innings of the second Test against India to enter the record books at Lord's. The century helped the all-rounder become the 10th player in history to score a ton and scalp five or more wickets at the famed cricket ground. He had registered figures of 5/32 and 6/70 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' against Pakistan in 2016. Courtesy of Woakes' maiden Test century England took a lead of 289 runs in the first innings on Sunday's fourth day. England captain Joe Root had declared his side's first innings on 396 for seven.

Woakes's innings, his maiden Test century, meant he now has a place on both batting and bowling honours boards at Lord's.

The full list is as follows (player, country, score, opponent, year, bowling figures, opponent, year):

Gubby Allen (ENG)

122 v NZL 1932

5-35, 5-46 v IND 1936

Keith Miller (AUS)

109 v ENG 1953

5-80, 5-72 v ENG 1956

Vinoo Mankad (IND)

184 v ENG 1952

5-196 v ENG 1952

Garfield Sobers (WIS)

163 v ENG 1966, 183 for Rest of World v ENG 1970, 150 no v ENG 1973

6-21 for Rest of World v ENG 1970

Ray Illingworth (ENG)

113 v WIS 1969

6-29 v IND 1967

Ian Botham (ENG)

108 v PAK 1978

8-34 v PAK 1978, 6-101, 5-39 v NZL 1978, 5-35 v IND 1979, 5-46 v IND 1982, 8-103 v WIS 1984, 6-90 v SRI 1984, 5-109 v AUS 1985

Andrew Flintoff (ENG)

142 v RSA 200

5-92 v AUS 2009

Stuart Broad (ENG)

169 v PAK 2010

7-72 v WIS 2012, 7-44 v NZL 2013

Ben Stokes (ENG)

101 v NZL 2015

6-22 v WIS 2017

Chris Woakes (ENG)

137 no v IND 2018

5-32, 6-70 v PAK 2016

(With AFP inputs)

 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Chris Woakes England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chris Woakes was unbeaten on 137
  • He had registered figures of 5/32 against Pakistan in 2016
  • England captain Joe Root had declared his side's first innings on 396/7
Related Articles
England
England's Chris Woakes Joins Elite Lord's Club
India vs England: Murali Vijay Faces Fans
India vs England: Murali Vijay Faces Fans' Ire After Registering A 'Pair' In Lord's Test
India vs England: To Get Standing Ovation At Lord
India vs England: To Get Standing Ovation At Lord's Was A Boyhood Dream, Says Chris Woakes
India vs England: Hardik Pandya Blames Hostile Bowling Conditions For India
India vs England: Hardik Pandya Blames Hostile Bowling Conditions For India's Misery At Lord's
India vs England: Rohit Sharma Calls For Calm, Fans
India vs England: Rohit Sharma Calls For Calm, Fans' Support After Batting Disaster At Lord's
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.