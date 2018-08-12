 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Hosts Rout India By An Innings And 159 Runs In 2nd Test, Lead Series 2-0

Updated: 12 August 2018 23:11 IST

Victory, achieved on the fourth day of a rain-marred match featuring a total first-day washout, put England 2-0 up in this five-match series.

India vs England: Hosts Rout India By An Innings And 159 Runs In 2nd Test, Lead Series 2-0
England now have a 2-0 lead over India in the 5-match Test series © AFP

England outclassed India by an innings and 159 runs to win the second Test at Lord's on Sunday. Victory, achieved on the fourth day of a rain-marred match featuring a total first-day washout, put England 2-0 up in this five-match series. India slumped to 130 all out in their second innings, with James Anderson taking his 100th Test wicket at Lord's en route to four for 23, with Stuart Broad's four for 44 featuring two wickets in two balls. But, appropriately, Chris Woakes ended the match when he had Ishant Sharma caught at leg-slip by debutant Ollie Pope.

Speaking after the match, visiting skipper Virat Kohli admitted saying, "We deserved to lose." "I am not very proud of the way we played," said Kohli. "England deserved to win; we deserved to lose", he added.

India slumped to 130 all out in their second innings, with James Anderson taking his 100th Test wicket at Lord's en route to four for 23, with Stuart Broad's four for 44 featuring two wickets in two balls.

But, appropriately, Woakes ended the match when he had Ishant Sharma caught at leg-slip by debutant Ollie Pope.

Woakes, recalled in place of Ben Stokes after his fellow all-rounder was omitted because of an ongoing trial for affray, made 137 not out -- his maiden Test century -- in England's first-innings 396 for seven declared.

His stand of 189 with Jonny Bairstow, an England record for the sixth-wicket against India, helped the hosts recover after they had slumped to 89 for four.

Anderson took five for 20 in swing-friendly conditions as India collapsed to 107 all out in their first innings.

India batted for just 82.2 overs in the entire match, with England's lone innings occupying 88.1 overs.

The third Test at Trent Bridge starts on Saturday, with India now looking to become only the second team in history to win a five-Test series from 2-0 down after a Don Bradman-inspired Australia achieved the feat against England back in 1936/37.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team India Cricket Team Stuart Broad James Anderson Virat Kohli England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England win second Test by innings and 159 runs
  • England take 2-0 lead in five-Test series
  • The next match begins on 18th August
Related Articles
India vs England: Virat Kohli Slams Batting Collapse, Admits India Were Outplayed By England
India vs England: Virat Kohli Slams Batting Collapse, Admits India Were Outplayed By England
India vs England: Hosts Rout India By An Innings And 159 Runs In 2nd Test, Lead Series 2-0
India vs England: Hosts Rout India By An Innings And 159 Runs In 2nd Test, Lead Series 2-0
England
England's Chris Woakes Joins Elite Lord's Club
India vs England: Murali Vijay Faces Fans
India vs England: Murali Vijay Faces Fans' Ire After Registering A 'Pair' In Lord's Test
Clive Lloyd Not Entirely Convinced By Virat Kohli
Clive Lloyd Not Entirely Convinced By Virat Kohli's Captaincy, Says "Still A Work In Progress"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.