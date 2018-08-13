 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Hosts Name Unchanged Squad For Third Test Against India

Updated: 13 August 2018 20:34 IST

Moeen Ali and uncapped pacer Jamie Porter have been retained in the squad.

India vs England: Hosts Name Unchanged Squad For Third Test Against India
The England national team selectors have named an unchanged 13-man squad. © AFP

The England national team selectors have named an unchanged 13-man squad for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, starting from August 18. The England Cricket Board (ECB) will make an assessment of Ben Stokes's availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded. The 27-year-old Stokes, after figuring in the first match, missed the Lord's Test because of his ongoing trials.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Moeen Ali and uncapped pacer Jamie Porter, who could not find themselves a spot in the playing eleven at Lord's, have been retained in the squad.

England lead the five-match Test series 2-0. The hosts won the first match at Edgbaston in Birmingham by 31 runs where as they prevailed over India by an innings and 159 runs in the second encounter at Lord's.

England squad for third Test:

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 3rd Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Moeen Ali and uncapped pacer Jamie Porter have been retained
  • ECB will make an assessment of Ben Stokes's availability
  • England lead the five-match Test series 2-0
Related Articles
India vs England: Hosts Name Unchanged Squad For Third Test Against India
India vs England: Hosts Name Unchanged Squad For Third Test Against India
India vs England: "Good Boy" Arjun Tendulkar Sells Radios At Lord
India vs England: "Good Boy" Arjun Tendulkar Sells Radios At Lord's, Gets Helping Hand From Harbhajan Singh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.