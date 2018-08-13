India vs England: Hosts Name Unchanged Squad For Third Test Against India

The England national team selectors have named an unchanged 13-man squad for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, starting from August 18. The England Cricket Board (ECB) will make an assessment of Ben Stokes's availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded. The 27-year-old Stokes, after figuring in the first match, missed the Lord's Test because of his ongoing trials.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Moeen Ali and uncapped pacer Jamie Porter, who could not find themselves a spot in the playing eleven at Lord's, have been retained in the squad.

England lead the five-match Test series 2-0. The hosts won the first match at Edgbaston in Birmingham by 31 runs where as they prevailed over India by an innings and 159 runs in the second encounter at Lord's.

England squad for third Test:

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.