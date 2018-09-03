India vs England: Ben Stokes Punches Adil Rashid Accidentally During Wicket Celebration. Watch

England all-rounder Ben Stokes accidently punched team-mate, leg-spinner Adil Rashid, while celebrating a wicket during the fourth Test of the five-match series against India at The Rose Bowl cricket ground in Southampton on Sunday. The incident took place in the 61st over of India's second innings when Moeen Ali dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 51 runs. Running in to celebrate the crucial dismissal of Rahane, Ben Stokes along with his team-mates went on to hug Moeen but Stokes outstretched hand accidentally caught Adil Rashid, who was standing behind Moeen, on his nose.

Ben Stokes is at it again. Poor Adil Rashid #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/rR4YqQbsic — Luka B (@Brooksbizzle) September 2, 2018

Stokes scored 53 runs and claimed three wickets in the fourth Test.

India suffered a 60-run defeat against England after being bowled out for 184 runs in their second innings to go down 1-3 down in the five-match series.

Chasing 245 runs for victory, India were driven by skipper Virat Kohli (58) and Ajinkya Rahane (51) who showed a fight against the English bowlers. The duo were involved in a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket and had revived India's hopes but the hosts' bowlers came all guns blazing in the evening session to wrap up the visiting side.

The fifth and the final Test will be played at Kennington Oval in London from September 7.