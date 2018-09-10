 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Alastair Cook Scores 33rd Test Century In Farewell Match

Updated: 10 September 2018 17:59 IST

Alastair Cook scored a fine century for England in his final Test.

Alastair Cook was on his top form with the bat in his final Test of his international career © AFP

Alastair Cook made his farewell Test special by notching up his 33rd Test century off 210 balls during the fourth day of the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval. Cook, who has played over a decade of cricket for England (2006-2018), is England's leading Test run-scorer with more than 12,000 runs. By virtue of Cook's century, England extended their lead to 283 at lunch on Day 4 against India. It was in the 70th over when Cook crossed the 100-run mark and received a loud cheer and standing ovation from fans and family at The Oval. Incidentally, Cook made his Test debut against India at Nagpur in 2006 where he scored a century in England's second innings. The former England captain hit 8 boundaries en route to his 33rd Test ton.

Along with 33 Test hundreds, Cook also has 57 half-centuries to his name from 161 Test matches, highest being 294. The left-handed batsman also holds the world record of appearing in consecutive 158 Tests.

Cook also became the 13th England cricketer and 40th overall to score a century in their career's last Test match.

This particular innings played by Cook is very similar to the one he played in his Test debut at Nagpur. Cook had scored a 160-ball 60 in England's first innings and remained unbeaten on 104 off 243 balls in England's second innings during the Nagpur Test in 2006.

In this Test match, Cook scored 71 in England's first innings and then hit a brilliant century in the second innings to help the hosts gain an upper hand in the match.

Cook along with England captain Joe Root, had strung a 168-run unbeaten partnership on his way to his Test century.

At the time of Cook's century, Root was on 81* as both the English batsmen continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers, denying them any chance of taking a wicket.

England Cricket Team India Cricket Team Alastair Cook England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 5th Test
